Two teens face weapons charges in Freeport

FREEPORT — Three people, including two teenagers, were charged after officers responded to a shots fired call Sunday at the 100 block of North Greenfield Drive in Freeport, police said.

Investigators determined that a gunshot was fired through the floor of a second floor apartment through the downstairs apartment’s ceiling.

No one was injured, police said.

Officers executed a search warrant and recovered three guns and ammunition.

Tyvenyon Lacy, 21, of Freeport was charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card. Lacy is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were also charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

The two teens have since been released.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com

