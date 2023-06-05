Two teens fatally shot and four injured at party in vacant Missouri home, authorities say

Two teenagers were fatally shot and four others injured after a shooting broke out at a party held in a vacant Missouri home, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the home in Columbia, about 125 miles east of Kansas City, early Sunday for reports of shots being fired, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were fatally shot, they said. Four other teens between the ages of 16 and 19 were shot with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities had received multiple calls reporting the shooting just before 1 a.m. local time, with callers indicating multiple people had been struck by gunfire, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting unfolded after a "verbal disturbance broke out between two opposing groups" during a party that was being held at the empty residence with dozens of people in attendance, authorities said. The verbal altercation escalated, with shots being fired.

No suspects appeared to have been arrested in the deadly shooting as of early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can provide information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS, the sheriff's office said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com