Two teens also in getaway car in home invasion, construction site robbery in Lehigh Acres

New information from court documents on a violent crime spree Feb. 16 in Lehigh Acres shows the getaway car also contained two teens.

Two Lehigh Acres men remain in Lee County Jail on bond and facing multiple charges stemming from a home robbery and multiple thefts at gunpoint at a nearby construction site.

New information from crime reports on series of violent crimes Feb. 16 in Lehigh Acres shows the getaway car also contained two teens who told investigators they knew of the activities but did not take part.

The teens told Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators they knew a robbery happened but did not take part.

Demetrius Dion Beckworth, 21, who deputies said drove the car involved in the crimes, faces charges of burglary of a vehicle, home invasion robbery with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license and two hit-and-run charges.

Willie Bell, 18, faces charges of burglary of a vehicle, home invasion robbery with a firearm, and robbery with a firearm.

Beckworth's bond is $261,500, Bell's is $250,000 and their arraignments are March 21.

According to court documents there were two 16-year-olds in the suspects' car when deputies forced it to stop.

The teens, whom the News-Press is not naming due to their age, told investigators they knew there were guns in the vehicle.

One of the teens said he drove the car during the home invasion robbery while the other three committed the act, but the second teen disavowed any participation in the crimes. The first teen said he heard the other three discussing robbing the residents of the home.

The documents said the victim described a robbery that started shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 16 as he was watching television. Three men wearing black masks came into his home pointing firearms at him and demanding money.

The victim told investigators that one of the men took his wallet and iPhone and hit him on the side of the head with the bottom of a handgun.

Another victim inside the home told investigators she locked herself in her bedroom when she saw the suspected robbers.

The court documents said that shortly after the home invasion, men at a construction site on Fred Avenue South reported to the Sheriff's Office that two men in a gray Honda had robbed them, one at gunpoint.

One man told investigators that a man dressed in black and brandishing a hand gun demanded his wallet and, when he didn't move quickly enough, removed it from his pocket.

The second man opened another vehicle and removed a wallet. The wallet's owner, who was working on a roof at the site, said it contained $900 because he had just been paid.

The documents said that one of the robbery victims called the Sheriff's Office and said they were following the home invasion suspects and pinpointed their location at a Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven for deputies.

A chaotic and confusing scene in Lehigh Acres Wednesday afternoon involved a home invasion, robbery at a construction site, several vehicle collisions and resulted in four people in custody. One home along Gerald Street North had damage to its front yard during a brief police chase.

When deputies arrived the suspect vehicle sped off. During the ensuing chase the car, described as a late model gray Honda Civic, drove over lawns, knocked down mailboxes, crashed into an SUV and sideswiped a pickup.

A Sheriff's Office SUV forced the vehicle into some trees, stopping it at the end of Gerald Street, a dead-end road.

Deputies found Beckworth, Bell and the two teens in the vehicle as well as a firearm outside the car.

