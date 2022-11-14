Two teens, homeowner face possible charges in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO - Two teenagers and a homeowner face possible charges after a "very lengthy and extensive" investigation into a Pulaski-area bonfire explosion that injured about 30 people, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office on Monday said it has recommended charges against two male teenagers, a 17-year-old from Green Bay and a 16-year-old from Pulaski, as well as the owner of the home where the explosion happened.

The charges forwarded for review against the teenagers include second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. These charges are both felonies and together could lead to $35,000 in fines or 15 years in prison.

More:How did barrel of fuel get near a Pulaski-area bonfire? What we know so far about explosion that injured dozens

The possible charges against the 17-year-old and the homeowner have been referred to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office, while the 16-year-old will have his charges reviewed by the Juvenile Intake Division of Shawano County Human Services.

The sheriff's office did not say how many counts of each charge were recommended against the teenagers, nor what charges could be brought against the homeowner.

More:Charities, individuals and businesses raise over $170K for those injured in Pulaski bonfire explosion

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Investigation into Pulaski bonfire explosion concluded, charges recommended