Two teens hurt in drive-by shooting Friday in southeast St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – Two 17-year-old boys were hurt in a drive-by shooting Friday in southeast St. Cloud, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

St. Cloud officers responded to a report of gunshots near Reach Up Park in the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast just after 8 p.m. Friday. The park is on the same block as the Promise Neighborhood building.

The investigation indicates the boys were near the park's basketball courts when a suspect inside a vehicle on 10th Avenue Southeast fired multiple gunshots at them.

Both boys, whom the police did not publicly identify, received single gunshot wounds and were transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

As of Saturday evening, both boys were in stable condition.

The vehicle was described as a white sedan, which left the area going northbound on 10th Avenue SE. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 320-251-1200.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny