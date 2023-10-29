Two teens injured when someone started shooting at a Raleigh party early Sunday

Raleigh police are looking for the person who started shooting at a party on the south side of the city early Sunday morning, injuring two teens.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Crosslink Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found two boys with gunshot wounds. The boys were taken to the hospital, treated and released, according to police.

The boys were attending a large party that included a mix of teens and adults, according to police. Someone fired multiple gunshots and fled.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting or said whether the boys were the intended target. They have not released any information about the person they’re looking for.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Raleigh Police Department urges anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or by calling 919-996-1193. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for crimes.

Crosslink Road was closed for several hours after the shooting.