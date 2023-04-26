Two teens jailed in Moxham shooting; will face charges as adults

Apr. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two Johnstown teenagers are facing charges after allegedly opening fire on a group of fellow juveniles, wounding one of them.

Johnstown police said at least some of the incident was captured on surveillance video as it happened Sunday night in Moxham — and firearms and aggravated assault counts have been filed, charging the pair as adults.

According to a criminal complaint, several shots were fired near the intersection of Coleman Avenue and Bond Street.

Police reviewed camera footage that showed Deion Alex Sanders, 15, turning toward a group of individuals who were fleeing the area.

At that point, at least one shot was fired, and within moments, 17-year-old Rahmeen Green was spotted running into the middle of Coleman Avenue toward the group and opening fire, city Detective Mark Britton wrote in a criminal complaint.

A 16-year-old male was struck in the hip, according to Britton.

Shell casings were found by police at the scene, he wrote.

Johnstown police also spoke to witnesses in Moxham.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer credited Johnstown police for using information they gathered to identify and arrest the alleged gunmen.

"Members of the community cooperated in this investigation, and this is yet another example of the fact that when police and citizens work together, we solve crimes and protect our neighborhoods," Neugebauer said.

Teens under the age of 18 typically face charges in juvenile court.

But under Pennsylvania law, juveniles ages 15 and older can face criminal prosecution — and face trial as adults — if they are charged with certain felonies, including aggravated assault and offenses involving a deadly weapon — both of which were filed Monday.

Neugebauer said the "gravity" of the allegations was one factor that enabled him to directly file the charges in court.

The injured male was also identified by Johnstown police as a teen. He was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center before being released, Neugebauer told The Tribune- Democrat on Monday.

Sanders and Green were lodged in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post bond.

Bail for each teen was set at 10% of $100,000.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 4, online court documents show.