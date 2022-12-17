A 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died at the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning at E. Raines Road and Kirby Parkway in the Hickory Hill Community.

That intersection is less than a mile from Kirby High School.

Officers in the Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting around `1:08 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect or suspects occupied a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Two teens killed in early-morning shooting near Kirby High School