Two teens killed, four 18 or younger injured in New Orleans shooting, police say

Two people were killed and four were injured after an overnight shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans Police said early Monday.

The shooting was reported in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to police.

A 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Two 18-year-old men, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were taken to a hospital.

Detectives are still working to identify a motive and the person responsible.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victims and determine their exact causes of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the NOPD homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

This is a developing story. Visit Nola.com for updates.