Two teens killed when group shows up with guns after online fight, Georgia police say

Two teenagers were killed when a social media fight escalated into a shootout at a Georgia apartment, police said.

Officers responding to a call found a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy dead shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at an apartment in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in Atlanta, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. with the city’s police department said during a news conference posted on Facebook.

Three others, an 11-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were injured and taken to a hospital, Hampton said. Two of them had been shot and one had been grazed by a bullet.

Police are not aware of any other injuries.

Hampton said police learned the shooting stemmed from “some type of dispute on social media.” One group showed up to the apartment with guns and others began firing, he said.

Police did not say how many teenagers were involved.

“Both parties had weapons and right now we have individuals down at headquarters being interviewed by homicide detectives to determine what their involvement is,” Hampton said.

Hampton said the investigation is still “very active” and asked anyone with information to report it to CrimeStoppers.

“I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire,” Hampton said. “Again we just ask parents to know where your kids are, know what they’re doing, check rooms. And again it’s just too many guns in the hands of our youth.”

He called the situation troubling and said police are “here trying to figure out exactly what happened” so that the individuals involved can be held responsible.

“This should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays but we have at least two families that will be planning for funerals,” Hampton said.

