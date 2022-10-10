Brothers killed in north Nashville park shooting

Two men are dead after a shooting at a north Nashville park, Metro Nashville Police said.

The shooting happened at Parkwood Park off Vailview Drive about 7 p.m. Sunday. Metro Police identified the two victims as brothers Quintarius Newbell, 23, and 17-year-old Keianthony Newbell.

The brothers lived near where the shooting took place, Metro police said.

No arrests have been made, but police said they're pursuing leads and interviewed people in connection with the case. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 615-742-7463.

Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing leads in tonight's fatal shooting of 2 males in their late teens at Parkwood Park off Vailview Dr. Interviews are being conducted now to determine the circumstances. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Shooting in Nashville park leaves brothers dead