WOODHULL TWP. — Two teens were killed in a crash in Shiawassee County Monday evening.

Three teens were riding with a 16-year-old boy in a pickup truck on Colby Lake Road near Winegar Road south of Laingsburg about 10 p.m., Michigan State Police said in a social media post. The 2003 Ford pickup crashed into the ditch and caught fire.

The driver and a 13-year-old boy in the backseat were critically injured and died, state police said.

Two other passengers, a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not released by state police. All the victims were from Laingsburg.

Troopers were assisted by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Laingsburg police and fire and Bath Township fire. The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Two teens killed in Shiawassee County crash