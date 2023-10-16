Two teenaged boys were killed by gunfire over the weekend, while a third was arrested, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department.

The first occurred on the 4800 block of Calle Bella Avenue on the East Mesa on Oct. 14 around 10 a.m. Police said that they arrived after receiving calls regarding a shooting.

Officers discovered a 14-year-old boy who’d been shot at least once when they arrived. The boy was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A message sent to Las Cruces Public Schools’ parents indicated that the boy was an Organ Mountain High School student before his death.

A 15-year-old boy, who was not identified by police, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The second shooting occurred on Oct. 15 around 4 p.m. at the parking lot of Little Caesar’s Pizza on the 2400 block of North Main Street. Police said that an altercation of some kind took place before a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed. A spokesperson for LCPS did not immediately know if the slain boy was enrolled at an LCPS high school and was reviewing the matter.

Police said they’ve interviewed several kids involved in the incident but have not filed charges. They added that the investigation is ongoing.

The two shootings are not related.

“Anyone who has information on either case, or who may have witnessed either shooting, is asked to call police at 575-526-0795,” police said.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Two teens killed in two Las Cruces shootings. Here’s what we know