Two teens missing from group home found dead in water basin, Arizona police say

The bodies of two teens missing from a group home were found in a water retention basin, Arizona police said.

When officers responded to a call about a possible body in the water on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Mesa, they found the bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, within yards of one another, the Mesa Police Department said in a Jan. 25 news release.

The pair were “reported as missing/runaways” on Jan. 7 from a nearby group home where they were living, according to the police department.

For both teens, a “cause of death has yet to be determined,” police said.

“What happened? I mean, that’s our number one goal, to figure out what occurred,” Mesa Police Det. Richard Encinas told FOX10 News. “Our detectives have not stopped working on this case since Saturday.”

A friend on Facebook remembered Kamryn as “a wonderful person.”

“It breaks my heart to think that she could’ve died alone or in pain,” the friend wrote. “You will always be missed, loved and wanted.”

Police said an investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 480-644-2211.

