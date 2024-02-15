Two teens remain in custody following mass shooting at Chiefs rally. One adult released

Two teenagers remain in custody while police work with prosecutors following the deadly mass shooting that unfolded Wednesday as the Chiefs victory rally wrapped up at Union Station.

A third person, an adult, who had been detained was not involved and has been released, Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said Thursday afternoon.

“The two juveniles are currently being held in custody while we work with juvenile prosecutors to review investigative findings and determine applicable charges,” Gonzalez said.

As officials gathered more information in the wake of the shooting, the number of victims ticked up to 23, including a woman who died. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two, died at the scene. Nine children were also among the gunshot victims. All were expected to recover, a Children’s Mercy spokeswoman said.

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves said the shooting started over a dispute. Police did not share further details about what led to the altercation. Graves said several firearms had been recovered.

Gunshots erupted shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on the west side of Union Station. The shooting sent rally-goers rushing for cover.

A massive crime scene at Union Station remained cordoned off Thursday as members of the community began coping with what the Chiefs called a “senseless act of violence.”