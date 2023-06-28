Two teens shot at apartments in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two teens were struck by gunfire Tuesday evening at the Taylor Pointe Apartments in the Gifford area, and sheriff’s officials are asking for help in finding the culprits, Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

The incident occurred about 6:20 p.m. in the apartment community, which is off Lindsey Road, west of U.S. 1 and 35th Avenue, Flowers said in a video posted to social media.

“There were two people that were shot in a vehicle,” Flowers said. “There's a total of four occupants in the vehicle. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were struck by gunfire.”

Flowers said those in the vehicle drove themselves to a hospital and are being cared for.

The condition of those injured by gunfire was not immediately available Wednesday.

In his video update, Flowers stood in front of a white, four-door vehicle and reported it had been shot.

“We're looking for your help to be able to solve this crime,” Flowers said. “So if you've got any information, reach out to us to let us know.”

He asked those with information to notify the Sheriff’s Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

