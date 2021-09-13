Two teens shot in East Baltimore Monday afternoon, police say

Two teenagers were shot in East Baltimore on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police, officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of E. Hoffman St. in the Broadway East neighborhood for a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both teens were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Police did not provide their condition.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is at the scene.