Two teens shot in East Baltimore Monday afternoon, police say

McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun

Two teenagers were shot in East Baltimore on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police, officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of E. Hoffman St. in the Broadway East neighborhood for a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both teens were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Police did not provide their condition.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is at the scene.

