Two teens shot in fight over an insulting social media post, Georgia cops say

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured by gunfire when they approached a person who they said had made a ”denigrating”social media post, according to Georgia police.

Officers responded to a shooting in Athens, Georgia, at around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to a news release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Athens is about 72 miles east of Atlanta.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to the release. Later, a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his upper back drove to the scene.

First responders took them to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police say.

The teens told investigators that they were driving when they saw a person they believed to be responsible for a “denigrating” social media post, the release says. The teens approached the person, who shot at them.

A public information officer said he could not release any details about the nature of the post. Police are working to identify the suspect.

