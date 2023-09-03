Two teens shot after High School football game in Woodlawn
It was just 35 minutes after the game ended and crowds were clearing when bullets started flying.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said its newest EV architecture, launching with the CLA compact electric sedan, will target 30% to 35% more range per kWh.
