Two teens shot, hospitalized in Broward drive-by shooting, reports say

A drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach sent two teenagers to the hospital, reports say. Those responsible are still at large.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to shots fired in the 400 block of Southwest Second Court around 3:10 p.m. It was there that they found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials told WSVN 7 News the two victims are possibly 16 and 17 years old.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the juveniles to a local hospital. Deputies noted their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the bullets were fired from a car that sped off.

No details have been given regarding the type of car nor possible suspects.

This is a developing story.