Two teens shot in Hyde Park

Two teens were injured, one critically, in a shooting Tuesday in Hyde Park, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., two boys, ages 14 and 15, were inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Lake Park when they were hit by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

The 15-year-old was hit in the head. He was initially listed in serious condition at Provident Hospital, police said.

The 14-year-old was hit in the leg, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The Hyde Park shooting was at least the second on Tuesday in Chicago involving teens. Hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in West Chatham.

He was in front of a business around 2:40 p.m. when someone inside a vehicle fired shots, police said.

No one was in custody in either shooting, and detectives were investigating.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com