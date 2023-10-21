Two teens shot at in Kalihi

Oct. 21—The two boys were sitting on the stairs outside of an apartment building when they were shot at, police said.

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect or suspects who shot at two 17-year-old boys in Kalihi at about 1 :05 a.m. this morning.

The two boys were sitting on the stairs outside of an apartment building when they were shot at, according to police.

Both victims "sustained non-life-threatening injuries " and were taken by Emergency Medical Services technicians to an area hospital in serious condition.

The shooter or shooters are unknown at this time, according to police. Police opened an attempted murder in the first degree investigation.