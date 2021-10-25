Two teens shot and killed while breaking into North Carolina home, police say

Two teenagers were shot to death after forcing their way into a North Carolina home, officials said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers were responding to a home break-in at about 5 p.m. Saturday when a resident reported shooting two people who had gotten inside.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 17-year-old whose name wasn’t released because of his age. The other was identified as 19-year-old Hunter Markham, officers said in a news release.

Someone who lived at the home was also shot, though police didn’t say how. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and later released, according to officials.

Officers said the incident happened on Brookstone Lane, roughly 8 miles south of the Fort Bragg military base.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that two subjects were shot and killed after forcing entry into the residence,” police said Sunday in a Facebook post. “The Homicide Unit cannot confirm if this was a random act or if anyone else was involved at this time.”

Now, officers are searching for information in what they call a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-709-1958 or contact Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477, go to http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or use an app called P3 Tips.

