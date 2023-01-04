Two teens shot near Fresno gas station, police say. One in critical condition

Two teenagers were hospitalized Tuesday night after they shot near a gas station in Fresno.

Police received a 911 call from one of the victims around 11:24 p.m., according to Fresno Police Department Lt. Isreal Reyes.

That person said he and a friend had been shot and that someone was holding them a gunpoint.

The owner of the gas station, at Maple and McKinley Avenues, then called to report someone had come into the store and was wounded, Reyes said.

At the gas station, officers found a 19-year-old who had been shot in the upper body and a 16-year-old who had been shot in the back.

Both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

The 19-year-old was taken into surgery and was in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning. The 16-year-old was in stable condition, conscious and breathing Tuesday night, Reyes said.

Police tried to get a statement from him at the hospital.

There were no other witnesses to the shooting and police are unsure exactly where it took place, though they did find shell casings up the street at Maple and Normal avenues.

Police on Tuesday night were in the area for several hours canvasing for video cameras and talking with neighbors who may have additional information.