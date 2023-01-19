Two teens shot near their Queens high school; 12-year-old boy taken into custody

Two teenagers were shot during a Wednesday brawl near their Queens high school and a 12-year-old boy suspected of pulling the trigger was taken into custody, police sources said.

A large fight broke out near the corner of Linden Blvd. and 207th St. in Cambria Heights around 4:50 p.m., cops and sources said.

The group of teens was scuffling about a block from Campus Magnet High School, where the two victims are students.

Gunfire erupted and a 16-year-old girl was shot in the right ankle and a 14-year-old boy was hit in the right leg, police said.

As the 12-year-old shooter ran from the scene, police nearby saw him drop a gun, sources said.

The girl was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center and the boy was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center. They were both expected to recover from their injuries.

Charges against the boy were pending late Wednesday night.