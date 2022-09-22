Two teens shot in North Memphis, police say

Two teenagers were shot in North Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said officers responded to gunfire at Chelsea Avenue and McLean around 9 p.m. but didn’t find anybody shot at the scene.

However, officers were soon notified about two teenagers with gunshot wounds who arrived at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Both of the teenagers were listed in non-critical condition, according to police.

Police determined the two teenagers were shot at Chelsea and McLean.

No information about the person responsible for the shooting has been released at this time.

If you know who put these two teenagers into the hospital, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

