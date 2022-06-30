Two teens shot in Northwest neighborhood after large fight breaks out

Jun. 29—Two teens were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds after a large fight broke out in northwest Spokane early Wednesday, Spokane police said in a news release.

Spokane police officers arrived at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, 5701 N. Assembly St., at about 12:45 a.m. after they received multiple reports of a large fight that led to a shooting. They located the two wounded teenage boys, 15 and 16, and provided medical care until paramedics took over, the release said.

The investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages, and there are no suspects listed yet. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, police said.