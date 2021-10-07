Two teens shot, one critically hurt, as they were having dinner in Harlem chicken restaurant

A gunman blasted two teenage boys eating dinner in a Harlem chicken restaurant Wednesday night, leaving one critically injured, cops said.

The teens, 17 and 16, were inside Mama’s Fried Chicken on Frederick Douglass Blvd. near W. 116th St. about 8:40 p.m. when the assailant walked by and spotted the pair — then barged into the eatery and fired three shots, hitting the older teen in the head and the younger one in the upper back, police sources said.

Investigators say the victims and the shooter were part of rival crews, and the violence may have been retaliation for another shooting on the block about a week ago, sources said.

“The kid eating chicken was shot in the head, and he fell by the door. He was having a leg and a thigh,” said kitchen worker Abdul Gikineh, 40. “The other kid was hit in the upper back, and he fell outside. He was having chicken and ice cream.”

“There were three shots. It was crazy,” he said.

Another witness, Amanda D’archangelis, said she was eating dinner on the block when the violence erupted.

“It was pop, pop, pop in rapid succession,” she said. “The person fired the shots rounded the corner and sped down 117th St. I told the cops, ‘He went that way.’”

The shooting was caught on video cameras both inside and outside the restaurant, and cops recognized the assailant from the footage and arrested him nearby, sources said. He’s believed to be 17, and was in custody with charges pending late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old struck in the head was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition, while the 16-year-old was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, police said.

“It was scary, not something you want having a nice dinner on a Wednesday night. It was wild,” D’archangelis said.