Two teens shot, one fatally, while waiting for school bus in Kentucky

Elisha Fieldstadt
·1 min read

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, while waiting for their school bus in Kentucky Wednesday morning, police said.

The students were waiting on a corner in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville for their bus around 6:30 a.m. when someone in a vehicle drove by and opened fire, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

One boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A girl treated on the scene for injuries was not shot, according to authorities. Their names were not released.

Other people who were at the bus stop were not injured, police said. Investigators are asking for footage from cameras in the area as they search for a suspect.

Jefferson County Public Schools said the loss of a student was "devastating."

"All of our hearts are breaking right now," a spokesperson said.

