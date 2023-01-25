Two teens shot at Rancho Cordova barbershop, sheriff says. One seriously injured

Two 17-year-old boys were shot Tuesday evening at a Rancho Cordova barbershop, authorities said, with one victim seriously injured.

The teen victims were struck after “several” shots were fired in the 10400 block of Folsom Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said. The shooting happened at Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber, near the corner of Folsom Boulevard and Coloma Road.

One victim had life-threatening injuries and the other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, Gandhi said.

The shooting suspect or suspects remained at large as of Wednesday morning. No suspect description was available.