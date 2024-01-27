Two teens shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two teens were shot in Southeast on Friday evening.

MPD said that at about 9:55 p.m., it was dispatched to the 1200 block of I St SE for a shooting.

Police said a 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot. They were both conscious and breathing.

The two teens were transported to the hospital.

