Two teens shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two teens were shot in Southeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 12:40 p.m., it was dispatched to the 300 block of 37th St SE for a shooting.

Teen shot in Southeast DC

When police arrived at the scene, they found two teenage boys who had been shot.

MPD said the teens were conscious and breathing and had non-life-threatening injuries.

