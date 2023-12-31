Two teens shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two teens were shot in Southeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon.
MPD said that at about 12:40 p.m., it was dispatched to the 300 block of 37th St SE for a shooting.
When police arrived at the scene, they found two teenage boys who had been shot.
MPD said the teens were conscious and breathing and had non-life-threatening injuries.
