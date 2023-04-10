Two teens shot Sunday night in Inner Harbor, Baltimore Police say; youth curfew to be enforced

BALTIMORE — Two teens were shot Sunday night in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, police said.

Officers heard discharging at about 9:11 p.m. Sunday night as they were breaking up a fight in a crowd of about 200 people in the 400 block of East Pratt Street, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Sunday night that was also attended by Mayor Brandon Scott.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were injured by gunfire, police said in a news release early Monday morning. Both teens were taken to hospitals. One of the teens is in critical but stable condition, and another is in stable condition.

Officers arrested two people following the shooting, but have not determined if they were involved, Harrison said.

One person had sped away from the area on a dirt bike and was followed by police to Baltimore Police Headquarters, where they were arrested and found with a loaded handgun, Harrison said.

Another person who matched a suspect’s description was apprehended at Light Street and Lombard Street, and had a loaded ghost gun, he said. That person is “believed to be a person of interest in the shooting,” according to Harrison.

“Right now, we’re trying to ascertain if both of them or any of them are tied and are responsible for the shooting,” Harrison said.

Scott said the city would be enforcing a strict curfew in coming spring and summer months, barring youth ages 13 and under from staying outside after 9 p.m., and older teens up to age 17 from staying outside after 10 p.m.

“We are going back to the old days,” Scott said. “We are not going to have young people shot when they are just out here by themselves.”

“We want our young people to enjoy the Inner Harbor, but we want them to enjoy it in a safe way,” Scott said.