Two teens shot and wounded near their Williamsburg high school

A masked gunman shot two teenagers steps from their Williamsburg high school Monday afternoon, police sources said.

The 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were on Maujer St. near Humboldt St. when the shooter targeted them around 3 p.m., according to cops.

The gunman, wearing a black ski mask, fired off multiple shots, striking the girl in the stomach and grazing the boy’s head.

The shooter, who police described as male and wearing a red-and-black coat, took off on foot.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and the girl to Kings County Hospital. They are both expected to survive.

The teens were gunned down about a half block from Grand Street Campus High School where they are both students, police sources said.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the gunman.