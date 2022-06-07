Two teens stabbed during brawl inside Upper West Side McDonald’s

Two teens were stabbed inside an Upper West Side McDonald’s Tuesday, police said.

The boys, ages 14 and 16, were inside the fast food eatery on W. 71st St. near Broadway when they got into an argument with a man in his 20s about 8:30 a.m., cops said.

The three quickly came to blows as the teen’s adversary pulled a blade, cutting one boy above the eye and stabbing him in the back.

He then turned his weapon on the other victim, slashing that teen in the hand, cops said.

Medics rushed both boys to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where they were treated and released, cops said.

Cops nabbed the suspected stabber at the scene. Charges against him were pending.