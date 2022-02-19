Two teens stabbed and slashed during melee near Brooklyn high school

NEW YORK — Two teens were stabbed and slashed during a brawl near a Brooklyn high school, police said Saturday.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys were walking toward E. 59th St. near Paerdegat Ave. South in Flatlands about 3:10 p.m. Friday when four other teens began chasing them, cops said.

A fight broke out outside a Key Food supermarket and the younger teen was stabbed in the chest and buttocks, officials said. The other teen suffered slash wounds to his face, shoulder and chest before the suspects ran off.

The wounded teens were rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center, where they were expected to recover.

The attack erupted a block away from South Shore High School, but it was not immediately clear if the teens were enrolled in the school.

A motive for the attack was not immediately disclosed. No arrests have been made.