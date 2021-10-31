Two teens wounded, one critically, and 69-year-old woman grazed in Bronx drive-by shooting

Two young men were wounded, one critically, and an elderly woman was grazed by a bullet when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets into a crowd in the Bronx early Sunday.

The shooter opened fire from inside a late-model BMW sedan near Adee and Colden Aves. in Williamsbridge about 12:50 a.m., police said.

The bullets struck a 19-year-old man in the head and an 18-year-old man in the leg, cops said.

Medics took both to Jacobi Medical Center, where the older victim was clinging to life in critical condition, cops said. The younger victim is expected to recover.

A 69-year-old woman grazed in the right leg was treated by EMS at the scene.

It’s not clear which of the victims, if any, were the shooter’s intended target, cops said.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.