'The two then left to buy beer': Guilty plea reveals details of Rockford man's death

ROCKFORD — A Rockford woman faces two decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend.

Jammie Whittemore, 44, recently appeared in court and entered an open plea of guilty to second-degree murder—a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She is due back on July 1 for a sentencing hearing.

Whittemore was initially charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Wilfredo Torres, who was fatally shot on Aug. 26, 2021, in their home at 3316 Preston St.

Whittemore told police that she and Torres hadn’t been getting along for about week before she shot him. She said they argued on Aug. 26, and that Torres shoved her into a countertop and pushed his forearms into her neck.

“The two then left to buy beer,” Rockford Police Det. Dave Stewart said in a report. “Jammie then stopped at a bar and went inside. Wilfredo did not want to go into the bar and left walking on foot.”

Whittemore said she located Torres walking and picked him up. She said after dropping him off at home, she drove to the home of another man and had a sexual encounter with him. When she returned to the Preston Street residence, she said she and Torres got into another physical altercation.

“The two wrestled around in the living room of the residence and bumped into a table in the dining area,” Stewart said. “A gun that had been on the table fell off the table.”

According to the report, Whittemore said she picked up the .22 caliber handgun, and Torres went into the bedroom. Things escalated again when Torres came out of the bedroom in a “threatening manner,” leading Whittemore to believe he was going to destroy some of her belongings.

“Jammie then discharged the handgun she picked up toward Wilfredo two times,” Stewart said.

The shooting marked Rockford’s 15th homicide of 2021. The city ended the year with 24 killings.

Whittemore is represented by Public Defender Nick Zimmerman. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., in Courtroom A at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

