With two-thirds council vote likely needed for Milwaukee sales tax, seven members slam state legislation

The Milwaukee Common Council on April 18, 2023. L to R on the floor: Larresa Taylor (District 9), Milele Coggs (District 6), Marina Dimitrijevic (District 14), Andrea Pratt (District 1), Lamont Westmoreland (District 5), Scott Spiker (District 13), Khalif Rainey (District 7), Mark Chambers Jr. (District 2), Robert Bauman (District 4), Russell Stamper II (District 15), Michael Murphy (District 10), Mark Borkowski (District 11), JoCasta Zamarripa (District 8), Jonathan Brostoff (District 3) and back, center, Common Council President José G. Pérez.

Seven members of the Milwaukee Common Council slammed the local government funding legislation moving through the state Legislature, calling the policy changes aimed at the city "overreaching, micromanaging, and frankly racist."

The statement came on the heels of an agreement announced last week by Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to allow Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to implement sales taxes by two-thirds votes of the Common Council and County Board of Supervisors instead of letting voters decide. Additional votes are scheduled this week. The state Legislature's Joint Finance Committee is expected to take up the legislation on Tuesday.

The deal would mean 10 of the council's 15 members would have to vote in favor of a new 2% city sales tax. Still, it is unclear how the seven members who issued the statement would ultimately vote on a sales tax, which city leaders say is needed to avoid deep cuts to city services beginning in 2025.

The local elected leaders' vote on the tax would be separate from the policy provisions that would go into effect regardless of whether a sales tax is approved, as the legislation is currently written. Those policies take aim at diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the city and statewide, remove power from the city's Fire and Police Commission, require the return of police to Milwaukee Public Schools, and more.

Alds. Milele A. Coggs, Mark Chambers, Jr., Russell W. Stamper II, Larresa Taylor, Andrea M. Pratt, Khalif J. Rainey and Lamont Westmoreland invoked the video showing George Floyd begging for his mother as he was killed by Minneapolis police in 2020 and the council's response in Milwaukee that followed.

"The policies the State has embedded into the shared revenue agreement encroach upon local control, and destroy much of the work we have done while handicapping Milwaukee’s ability to address the historic inequities that still exist," the council members said in the statement.

The council members also raised questions about whether the increased tax would actually resolve the city's dire fiscal challenges and allow Milwaukee to avoid budget cuts.

State estimates project the 2% city sales tax could offer Milwaukee an annual revenue boost of $193.6 million, in addition to increased revenue coming back to the city from the state.

They were also critical of Mayor Cavalier Johnson's decision last week to instruct his staff not to appear before the council's Steering and Rules Committee on a series of items related to city finance. In a letter to the seven council members on June 2, Johnson said his staff did not have enough time to prepare for the committee meeting.

The seven council members also pushed back on the idea that they should be making the decision on the sales tax instead of voters.

"We do not support taking the voice away from the people we represent, and believe they deserve the truth and have a right to weigh in on any decisions being made considering the many implications and damage this may cause this city," they said.

