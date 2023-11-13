Two thirds of new doctors are from overseas, report reveals

Two thirds of doctors joining the medical register are from overseas, with record dependence on foreign medics, new figures show.

A report by the General Medical Council (GMC) shows the proportion of “home grown” medics entering the workforce has reached an all-time low, despite pledges to make the NHS “self sufficient”.

Seven years ago, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt vowed to end the reliance on overseas doctors, as he set out plans to train more medics. At the time, 44 per cent of new doctors were trained abroad.

The GMC report shows this figure has now reached 63 per cent, with a more than doubling in doctors coming to the UK from overseas over the past decade.

The figures also show a significant shift to part-time working among trainees doctors – with almost one in five opting not to work full time. In total, 18 per cent of trainees in 2022 worked “less than full time” – up from eight per cent in 2012. In some specialties, such as paediatrics and public health, almost two thirds of medics in training are part-time, the figures show.

The report shows little change in the number of medics coming from EU countries in the wake of Brexit. But the figures reveal a huge expansion in the number of new medics coming to the UK from countries beyond Europe, with India, Pakistan and Nigeria top of the list.

Overall 23,838 medics joined the UK register last year, of whom just 8,921 trained in Britain.

‘The UK must continue to rely on doctors from overseas’

The figures show that while 2,414 came from EU countries, 12,503 came from countries beyond Europe – a tripling from 3,957 in a decade. They include 2,402 from India, 2,372 from Pakistan and 1,616 from Nigeria, all of which have seen numbers rise by around one third over the decade.

In 2012, 13,663 medics joined the UK register, of whom 7,710 were trained in the UK, with 3,327 from EU nations, and 2,596 from further afield.

The Government and Labour Party have both set out plans for a doubling in medical school places, in order to meet rising demand. But the report says that even with such plans, the length of time it takes to train doctors means UK must continue to attract and rely on doctors from overseas.

It projects that, 14 years from now, 39 per cent of UK doctors are likely to have qualified overseas.

The report says there are “worrying signs” that a growing number of doctors are planning to leave the profession due to burnout and dissatisfaction. It said the benefits of measures unveiled by the Government to create more medical school places “will only start to be seen a decade from now”.

The regulator’s annual report on the medical workforce revealed the number of licensed doctors increased in 2022, with 23,838 joining and 11,319 leaving.

‘Relying on overseas doctors isn’t sustainable’

Charlie Massey, chief executive of the GMC, said: “Diversity in the workforce is a positive thing. Doctors trained outside of the UK bring skills and experience that are vital to our health services. They need to be welcomed, valued and supported, and their expertise must be properly recognised.

“Compassionate and inclusive working environments not only support recruitment and retention of this vital and talented part of the medical workforce, but they also enable better patient care. With the pressures our health services face, all doctors need to be equipped and enabled to perform at their best. Fewer doctors from any background will stay on if their experience is not a positive one.”

Emma Runswick, deputy chair of BMA council, said relying on overseas doctors was not sustainable. She said: “Increased recruitment is heavily reliant on international medical graduates who accounted for more than half of all new joiners in 2022.

“International colleagues are highly valued in our workforce but when they continue to face systemic discrimination of the UK visa systems and local contracts, they often move again. That said, continuous recruitment of international medical graduates is not a sustainable solution to the UK workforce crisis and we also have ethical concerns that reliance on them could cause serious shortages elsewhere; we must focus on developing and retaining our existing doctors.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “With more than 125,000 unfilled jobs across the NHS in England today, everything that we can do to retain and develop valued doctors and other staff is crucial to the long-term health and wellbeing of the NHS, its workforce and patients.”

