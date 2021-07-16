Two of three Broward brothers stuck in the Dominican Republic have returned home

John and Lovinsky Nalus walked through the terminal of Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and into the waiting arms of their longtime friends Thursday in a bittersweet homecoming, a year after an eight-day getaway to the Dominican Republic turned into the year-long vacation from hell.

“I’m happy to be home,” said John after wrapping his arms around Randy Kurtz, whom he’s known since he was 11. “It’s been a tough time for my family.”

The brothers — Haitian émigrés who live in Delray Beach — have lost jobs and maybe even a college scholarship. Florida driver’s licenses have been suspended and cars repossessed after they were stuck in the Caribbean nation, accused of a crime they said they did not commit.

The brothers allege they were set up with a four-pound package of marijuana planted in their white Hyundai Tucson rental car on Aug. 2 — just days after arriving in Santo Domingo where they went to reconnect with family including an older brother, who had temporarily moved there from neighboring Haiti. They were locked up and eventually released, but their passports and cellphones were confiscated and they could not leave the Dominican Republic pending the outcome of their court case.

But Dominican prosecutors had not moved on their case, leaving them in limbo. Three times, scheduled court hearings didn’t happen, they say, after the Dominican prosecutor failed to show up in court.

Earlier this month, after the Miami Herald and McClatchy Washington Bureau began making inquiries, Dominican Attorney General Miriam Germán Brito suddenly moved on the case, and the men were eventually returned their passports and cellphones.

Brother Lonelson Nalus, remains behind in the Dominican Republic, where the young men’s lawyers earlier this month presented cellphone footage of the incident in hopes of proving their innocence. Lonelson told the Miami Herald that it has been an “emotional day.”

“It’s not the end...but I’m excited,” he said. “I have been crying all day.”

While John and Lovinsky are now home, the case is still pending and they may have to return for a court date.

Vacation from hell

Amid pandemic restrictions, the brothers decided to head to the Dominican Republic to reconnect with family.

They were four days into the eight-day trip when the three brothers — along with another brother living in the Dominican Republic and a friend — were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Advocates for the brothers provided the Miami Herald and the McClatchy Washington Bureau with cellphone video that appears to show a brown package allegedly containing marijuana being placed under their rental car as they protested in English and Haitian Creole.

The brothers say they had guns put to their heads and were asked for money.

The worst day was...the day they put handcuffs on me,” John Nalus said Thursday. “That was the hardest day of my life.”

Hearings scheduled for Jan. 14, March 8 and May 3 were canceled because prosecutors didn’t show up.

Problems at home

While stuck in limbo in the Dominican Republic the Nalus brother’s lives unraveled.

Lonelson, 25, lost his job. John, 21, was supposed to attend Auburn University at Montgomery, Alabama, on a soccer scholarship. He said Thursday he wasn’t sure if he would still be eligible.

“I will put in the work and get it again,” he said.

Lovinsky Nalus, 27, had his car repossessed and he missed out on seeing his 4-year-old daughter in Delray Beach. The proud father said Thursday he was looking forward to giving her hugs and kisses.

A fourth brother, Djhonson, 33, who had temporarily moved to the Dominican Republic to escape the violence in Haiti, was trying to get permission to travel to the U.S. That has now been put on hold.

Their father, Calice Nalus, 57, who works as a landscaper in Palm Beach County, has struggled because his sons helped earn money to send to their mother in Haiti.

U.S. involvement

Even though the case seemed like it falls under a new law — the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act — it appeared that the U.S. government has been slow to intervene.

The law, which went into effect in December in honor of the former FBI agent from Coral Springs, lists 11 determinations in order for the U.S. to decide if someone is wrongfully being detained. The Biden administration has not yet made the determination.

The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation has taken an interest in the case. The foundation, named after a journalist kidnapped in Syria and later slain, advocates for the release of U.S. citizens, dual nationals and permanent residents kidnapped or unlawfully detained in foreign countries.

In an interview earlier this month with former U.S. Ambassador Robin Bernstein, Bernstein said she wasn’t made aware of the Nalus brothers’ case while she was posted at the embassy in Santo Domingo and only learned about their ordeal upon returning home to Florida.

She said that if they could not get a hearing in the Dominican Republic, they should be allowed to return home.

Being home

After a quick reunion with Kurtz and her son Kai Cheslack, the men headed outside to meet their father.

Both said they were just looking forward to getting back to “normal life,” but were very thankful they had each other.

“They kept me strong,” Lovinsky Nalus said.

As soon as their father pulled up, he got out of the car with a big smile on his face.

After a group hug, the brothers got in the SUV and drove away, hoping the ordeal will soon be in a distant memory.