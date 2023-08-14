Two of three charges dropped in Clay Twp. cold case

Two of the three charges against a man accused of killing a woman in Clay Township more than 25 years ago have been dismissed at the request of the prosecution.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Cynthia Lane granted the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office's motion to dismiss charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion that had been filed against John Germain of Hartland. The motion was granted on Aug. 7.

Germain is still being charged with first-degree murder for the 1997 death of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell.

Germain faced a jury trial in May that ended without a verdict after jurors could not agree whether the prosecution had proven him guilty on any of the charges.

St. Clair County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Gulliat said he decided to dismiss the charges excluding murder to make the case simpler for the jury to understand.

"The first time around we kept (these charges) and it ended with a hung jury," Gulliat said. "This time around we thought we'd make it simpler to the jury."

Germain was arrested in August 2022, 25 years after Farrell was reportedly stabbed 24 times and killed in her home.

During Germain's previous trial, Gulliat presented evidence that samples of Germain's DNA were a match for samples recovered from Farrell's body, including from under her fingernails and a pubic hair found on her body.

Germain denied raping or murdering Farrell when he testified during his trial.

"By the truth of the Holy Spirit, I was always friendly with Virginia," Germain said, according to a transcript of his testimony.

Germain's trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 19 in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Gulliat said he has reduced the number of witnesses he will call from the list in the previous trial. Those cuts were not due to the dismissal of charges, Gulliat said, but because he determined they were repetitive and overlapped with other witnesses.

St. Clair County Chief Assistant Public Defender Frederick Lepley, who is representing Gulliat, did not return a request for comment.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks. Gulliat said there may be a break mid-trial, as one of the out-of-state witnesses will not be available to testify until Sept. 26.

First-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Two of three charges dropped in Clay Twp. cold case