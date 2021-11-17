Two of the three men wounded in Midtown music release shootout to be charged with gunplay: NYPD

Two of the three men wounded during a gang-fueled shootout in Midtown will be charged with taking part in the gunplay, cops said Wednesday.

Rival gangs started swapping shots outside a recording studio on W. 38th St. near Sixth Ave. just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The two groups were planning to attend a music release party in a second-floor recording studio but drew guns once they saw each other, police said.

One witness, who was walking nearby with her son, saw one of the victims fleeing the spray of bullets.

“He was running down the street towards Sixth. He was saying, he was shot. ‘I’m shot, I’m shot!’” she said. “The cops are running after him and he got down on the street.”

Responding officers ordered a “full pedestrian freeze” and shutdown traffic on W. 38th St. near Sixth Ave. The NYPD, already preparing for any trouble at the event, had the Brooklyn Violent Felony Squad stationed nearby to conduct surveillance, police sources said.

When the smoke cleared, a 27-year-old man had been shot in the stomach and a 24-year-old man shot in the right side of the chest outside the studio, the cops said. A third man, 19, was found shot in the leg near a bus stop on E. 37th St. at Madison Ave., police sources said.

Three firearms were recovered near the scene and at least 10 shell casings were found littering the scene, officials said.

The three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries. Two of them, the 19-year-old man and 27-year-old man, took part in the shooting and will face charges, cops said Wednesday.

A fleeing black Honda was stopped by cops near the scene. A 17-year-old boy, who is believed to be one of the triggermen, was taken into custody.