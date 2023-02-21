Two in three Milwaukee auto thefts involve a Kia, Hyundai, says the man who is suing the auto makers

Some thieves who are targeting newer Kia and Hyundai models have found out how to steal the vehicles without triggering alarms.

A Milwaukee man, who is one in a growing number of car theft victims in the city, has filled a class-action federal lawsuit against automakers Kia and Hyundai.

Sebastian Cole filed the suit in Wisconsin’s Eastern District on Friday. According to the complaint, Cole's 2018 Kia Forte was stolen in July 2021. The vehicle was recovered later with a broken back right window, its ignition ripped out and damage to the exterior. Multiple items inside also were stolen.

Many Kia and Hyundai owners have found themselves the victims of car thefts at an alarming rate in recent years. In Milwaukee, 60 percent of all car thefts involve one of these brands, according to the complaint.

Cole's class lawsuit seeks damages and injunctive relief on behalf of Cole and others who join in the action. They include those who bought or leased a 2011-2022 Kia or a 2015-2022 Hyundai with a “insert-and-turn” key ignition system.

These vehicles do not possess immobilizers, which prevent vehicles from being started unless a code is transmitted from its specific smart key, according to the complaint. While the devices are mandatory in vehicles in other countries, they are not specifically required in the U.S.

Kia and Hyundai produced vehicle models with immobilizers in other countries during the years outlined in the lawsuit, but didn't in many vehicles sold in the U.S.

Some insurers, such as Progressive and State Farm, have begun dropping insurance coverage for these vehicles because of the high rate of thefts involving these models.

Milwaukee Alds. Milele Coggs and Khalif Rainey issued a statement last month asking the manufacturers to provide long-term solutions for car owners.

The lawsuit cites four counts: breach of implied warrant, violation of the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act, unjust enrichment and product liability and failure to warn.

The plaintiffs requested a jury trial.

This is the second class action filed against the automakers in the Eastern District. Two Milwaukee County women filed a similar lawsuit in Oct. 2021.

Steps to Prevent Car Thefts

The Milwaukee Police Department recommends taking these steps to stay safe:

Park in well-lit areas where cameras may be present.

Minimize distractions such as talking on the phone while sitting in a car.

Make sure no valuable items such as purses, money, electronics and guns are visible from within your car.

If a gun is in your car, make sure it is secured in a lock box.

If you see suspicious activity, call Milwaukee police’s non-emergency number, 414-933-4444.

