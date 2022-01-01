Two of the three people found shot dead in Homewood South have been identified

Dec. 31—Pittsburgh police responded to a report of shots fired early Friday and discovered three people shot and killed inside a home in the city's Homewood South neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the department of public safety.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

When Zone 5 officers arrived, police said they initially found 28-year-old Nandi Fitzgerald of Pittsburgh, dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

SWAT responded and during a search of the home they located two additional victims, including 13-year-old Denzel Nolan Jr.

A third victim was not identified.

The agency's mobile crime unit and homicide detectives are investigating.

