Two out of three people sentenced in September 2022 Johnson City shooting: The latest

One of three people originally charged with attempted murder and other felonies following a shooting last fall that injured a Johnson City man will not serve any prison time.

David Vanpatten, of Binghamton, was originally charged — along with Destiany Kleine-Hill, of the Town of Chenango, and Justice Marimberga, of Endicott — with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the Sept. 20, 2022 incident.

Vanpatten ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree attempted burglary. He was sentenced Friday in Broome County Court to five years probation.

Johnson City police reported a 27-year-old male was shot in the midsection around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 when several people forced their way into his Endicott Avenue residence.

Police said the assailants robbed another individual at the residence and then fled the scene.

The gunshot victim was treated at UHS Wilson Medical Center and survived the shooting, according to police.

Vanpatten and the others were taken into custody within a few days of the shooting.

Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley on Monday sentenced Kleine-Hill to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted burglary.

Marimberga pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: 2022 Johnson City shooting: Binghamton man sentenced