Two Thurston County men among a dozen arrested in child sexual abuse operation

Twelve individuals, including two Thurston County men, were taken into custody in Lewis County last weekend as part of a multi-agency operation targeting those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol, local Lewis County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies. The cases will be reviewed by the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine which potential criminal charges will be filed.

Primary crimes in the case include attempted rape of a child in the first and second degrees, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dubbed “Operation Net Nanny,” this is the 20th operation spearheaded by the State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF). Since the first operation in August 2015, MECTF has made 312 arrests and removed more than 31 children from danger across the state.

“The online world’s ability to connect us all has proven to be invaluable over these past few years, yet it also provides an avenue for criminals to reach into our homes, and more worrisome, our children, in ways we previously never imagined,” State Patrol Chief John Batiste said in a statement. “This horrific reality only enhances the need for these kinds of proactive investigations by law enforcement to combat these terrible crimes.“

The names of the individuals taken into custody during the operation were: Justin Hinchliffe, 43, Olympia; Douglas R. Clark, 45, Rochester; Michael A. Gillette, 31, Chehalis; Gerry G. Greatreaks, 50, Vancouver; Zachary Case, 21, Belfair; Adis Lao Cirlo-Hernandez, 23, Centralia; Leonardo Tranquilino, 31, Centralia; Tyler D. Clark, 23, Chehalis; Wayne A. Rigby, 72, Shelton; Robert E. Morrison, 65, Kelso; Antonio T. Nolasco, 36, Shelton; and Mario A. Fernandez, 33, Napavine.

Anyone with information related to the suspects listed, or information leading to the identity of victims potentially involved in these cases is asked to contact METCF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

According to the State Patrol news release, the collaborative effort that resulted in the arrests involved more than 60 law enforcement officers, agents, and staff from the Chehalis Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Othello Police Department, State Department of Corrections, Tacoma Police Department, Spokane Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.