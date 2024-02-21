Two tickets split $2.4 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. Here's where tickets were sold

Two tickets hit the $2.4 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot Monday night.

The New Jersey Lottery announced that the tickets sold in Essex and Burlington counties are each worth $1,203,723.

The winning tickets were sold at:

White Eagle Liquor on Saint Mihiel Drive in Riverside (Burlington County)

Crosstown Liquors on 12th Avenue in Newark (Essex County)

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Monday, Feb. 19 were: 03, 15, 24, 33 and 40 and XTRA 05.

The retailers will each receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

