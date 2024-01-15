Two-tiered U.S. gov't stopgap funding measure to be introduced Tuesday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will introduce a stopgap government funding measure on Tuesday after reaching a deal with House Speaker Mike Johnson over the weekend. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The leaders of the U.S. House and Senate say they will introduce a two-tiered stopgap funding measure on Tuesday designed to keep the federal government operating through early March.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday that he and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson have agreed on the text for a "continuing resolution" that would circumvent a partial government shutdown which would take effect on Friday when funds to operate the government will run dry.

The resolution calls for a new pair of short-term funding deadlines of March 1 for four of the 12 annual appropriations bills and March 8 for the remainder. The measure needs to pass both the House and Senate.

"To avoid a shutdown, it will take bipartisan cooperation in the Senate and the House to quickly pass the CR and send it to the President's desk before Friday's funding deadline," Schumer said in a statement released Sunday. "I thank the leaders from both sides, and particularly the members of the Appropriations Committee, for their commitment to keeping the government open and working for the American people."

Schumer said he would introduce the measure in the Senate on Tuesday.

Johnson, meanwhile, framed the agreement as a means to allow Republicans to continue their efforts to cut overall spending.

The deal is "required to complete what House Republicans are working hard to achieve: an end to governance by omnibus, meaningful policy wins, and better stewardship of American tax dollars," Johnson said in a statement to issued to media outlets.

Adoption of the resolution in the House, however, faces strong opposition from conservative GOP rebels who are seeking massive spending cuts and a wide-ranging immigration crackdown on the U.S.-Mexico border as price for allowing the federal government to continue operating.

"This is what surrender looks like," members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus said in a social media post late Sunday, adding, "The @HouseGOP is planning to pass a short-term spending bill continuing Pelosi levels with Biden policies, to buy time to pass longer-term spending bills at Pelosi levels with Biden policies."

This weekend's deal on the continuing resolution comes a week after both sides agreed on the "topline" amount of money the government will spend for the rest of this year. It states the spending limit for fiscal year 2024 will be set at $1.59 trillion, the same as last year.