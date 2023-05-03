Two-time killer will be released from prison

May 3—HIGH POINT — A former High Point man convicted in two fatal shootings — one in High Point and one in Randolph County — that happened more than 30 years ago, before he was 18, will be released from prison this summer, and the district attorney for Randolph County is fuming.

Jeffery Edgar Tucker, 51, had been sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years for his two second-degree murder convictions in the late 1980s. The state's current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, but the state must allow parole for those sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines calling for it.

The N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Tuesday morning that Tucker is scheduled to be released from prison Aug. 7.

In a letter sent to the commission later Tuesday, District Attorney Andy Gregson said there is nothing in the record to indicate that Tucker is deserving of parole at this time, and he said the decision should be reversed. Tucker has been cited for 29 infractions while in prison, including weapons possession, assault and drug possession, the last of which was in 2017, the letter said.

"Tucker's early release shows a complete disregard for public safety and ... also evidences a callous disregard for the families of his victims," Gregson wrote.

Tucker was 17 the night of Dec. 20, 1988, when he and two young men from eastern North Carolina challenged Donald Ray Logan, 32, to a fight, then shot him once in the chest with a handgun, police said at the time. They left his body in the roadside ditch at the scene of the shooting a short distance from Logan's home on South Road in southwest High Point.

Tucker was convicted of second-degree murder in July 1989 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1990 in the Randolph County killing, which took place about nine months before the High Point robbery and shooting.

On Aug. 17, 1987 — a month before his 16th birthday — Tucker and his two older sisters drove to a gambling operation on Uwharrie Road in the Trinity area that was known as Second Base, intending to rob it, according to court documents. One sister stayed in the car, the other went into the building, and Tucker followed, wearing a coat that concealed a .22-caliber rifle.

Once inside, Tucker reportedly fired up to 10 shots at Phyllis June Chapman, 37. Chapman was shot in the left leg, right hand and chest, and she collapsed to the floor, where Tucker hit her in the head with the gun.

Tucker was granted parole in the High Point killing in 2012, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The parole commission now has approved parole in Chapman's death through the state's Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program intended to help inmates prepare for the transition out of prison.

Gregson objected that Chapman's killing "was especially heinous and pitiless," and he pointed out that Tucker had eluded suspicion until "he was bragging about killing a woman in Randolph County."

"After reviewing the file, I find that the murder reveals an unusual level of depravity and cruelty of character," Gregson wrote.

The two others who were arrested with Tucker in Logan's shooting — Christopher Lawrence Maney, now 52, and Stephen Anthony Owens, now 57, both of Kittrell — each was convicted of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Maney was sentenced to three years in prison but remains behind bars on a slew of other convictions. Owens was sentenced to 10 years but remained behind bars until 2007 on many other convictions.